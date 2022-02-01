CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was killed and a security guard was wounded Tuesday afternoon in a shooting at a liquor store in Bronzeville – only about a block from Chicago Public Safety Headquarters.
The shooting happened at Wood’s Food & Liquor, at 200 E. 35th St. at Indiana Avenue. Chicago Police headquarters is located at 3510 S. Michigan Ave., about one city block west and across the street.READ MORE: Man Charged With Hate Crimes For Vandalizing Two Synagogues, Two Jewish Schools In West Rogers Park
The Fire Department said a woman was shot in the chest and pronounced dead.READ MORE: Kendall County Sheriff's Deputies Help Rescue Two Women Trapped In Montgomery House Fire
A man who was working as a security guard was also shot, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized, the CFD said.
CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported there were at least 20 shell casings on the sidewalk in front of the liquor store.MORE NEWS: 'A Legacy Of Opportunity': Illinois Lt. Governor Stratton Travels The State To Strategize Equality For The Farming Community
Information from police was not immediately available.