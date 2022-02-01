CHICAGO (CBS) — A street flooded Tuesday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood, after a pipe burst inside the shuttered Green Dolphin nightclub.
Crews couldn't even open the front door of the building at 2200 N Ashland Av., as water gushed through.
Water rushed down Webster Avenue, under the nearby railroad viaduct, which was left completely flooded.
The flooding blocked the back entrance to the Mariano's grocery store across the street, but the main entrance on Ashland was still open.