CHICAGO (CBS) — The city’s at-home COVID-19 vaccination program will be canceled Wednesday and Thursday due to the winter storm bearing down on the area.
Appointments will resume Friday, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health. The call center for the program will reach out and reschedule all appointments for the earliest dates possible.
A WINTER STORM WARNING takes effect at 8 p.m. and will continue through Wednesday at 6 p.m. The warning takes effect in Cook, DuPage, Kendall, Grundy, Will, LaSalle, Kankakee counties and all of Northwest Indiana.
Light rain starting Tuesday night will turn into snow later in the evening, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. The heaviest snow will fall from midnight to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Rates could reach one inch per hour at some points.
The heaviest snowfall is expected for Kankakee County and Northwest Indiana with nearly 14 inches of snow expected. Cook County could see a range of 5 to 11 inches.