CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Public Schools plan to hold classes as usual Wednesday despite a major snowstorm bearing down on the area.
CPS said late Tuesday that its staffers are monitoring the conditions in case any changes are needed, but as of Tuesday night, the plan was to hold classes on Wednesday.
However, some events have been postponed, including the CPS Girls’ Varsity Basketball Semifinals and Sophomore Championship.
**RESCHEDULED: Due to impending inclement weather, the @ChiPubSchools Girls' Varsity Basketball Semifinals and Sophomore Championship @CU1Arena on Feb 2. have been rescheduled.
Please review the new dates below!
Many suburban public school districts, and private and parochial schools in both the city and suburbs, have canceled classes for Wednesday.
A winter storm warning began Tuesday evening for much of the area – including the city of Chicago and Northwest Indiana.
Snow will increase Tuesday night and become widespread over the advisory and warning area overnight. Heavy areas of snow will be likely, especially for areas south and southeast of downtown Chicago.
The city could see totals in the range of 7 to 10 inches.