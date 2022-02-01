CHICAGO (CBS)– A winter storm is ahead Tuesday night and CBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza has the First Alert Weather updates you need to prepare.
A WINTER STORM WARNING takes effect at 8 p.m. and continue through Wednesday at 6 p.m. The warning takes effect in Cook, DuPage, Kendall, Grundy, Will, LaSalle, Kankakee counties and all of Northwest Indiana.
Light rain starting Tuesday night will turn into snow later in the evening. The heaviest snow will fall from midnight to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The heaviest snowfall is expected for Kankakee County and Northwest Indiana with nearly 14 inches of snow expected.
Downtown Chicago and the city’s South Side are more likely to see 4 to 6 inches.
Wednesday morning commuters will be impacted by the snow causing dangerous driving conditions.
