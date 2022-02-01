CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation dispatched 211 snow plows late Tuesday with a winter storm bearing down on the Chicago area.
The plows will spread salt and deal with snow on Chicago’s arterial routes and DuSable Lake Shore Drive so as to keep them passable for all vehicles.READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning Now In Effect With 6+ Inches Of Snow On The Way
A winter storm warning took effect at 8 p.m. in the city and continue through Wednesday at 6 p.m.READ MORE: Movement Among Black Women To Wear Their Hair Natural Makes For Business Success Stories For Some Chicago Women
The early evening hours Tuesday brought rain. But snow will increase Tuesday night and become widespread overnight. Heavy areas of snow will be likely, especially for areas south and southeast of downtown Chicago.
Streets and San warned that snowy and slick road conditions are expected for the Wednesday morning commute, and drivers are warned to use caution.MORE NEWS: Bodies Of Retired Schoolteachers Debra Velleman Of Wisconsin, Sue Borries Of Illinois Found Nearly A Month After Plane Crash In Panama
You can keep an eye on the city’s snow plow fleet in real time at this link.