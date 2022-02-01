CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) said Blue Line trains are at a standstill at Cumberland because of a medical emergency on the tracks.
CTA said for passengers to "consider other service alternatives that may serve your trip, such as nearby bus routes, or using buses to other rail lines."
The transit agency said crews are working to restore service and to allow for extra travel time.
Also, Blue Line service is suspended between O'Hare and Jefferson Park due to a "medical emergency." There are shuttle buses for connecting service in the vicinity. Shuttle buses are available between O'Hare and Jefferson Park to provide connecting service.
This is a developing story.
