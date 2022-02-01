GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Blue Line, Chicago News, CTA, Cumberland, Service Disruption

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) said Blue Line trains are at a standstill at Cumberland because of a medical emergency on the tracks.

CTA said for passengers to “consider other service alternatives that may serve your trip, such as nearby bus routes, or using buses to other rail lines.”

READ MORE: Man Charged With Hate Crimes For Vandalizing Two Synagogues, Two Jewish Schools In West Rogers Park

The transit agency said crews are working to restore service and to allow for extra travel time.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning Starting At 8 P.M. With 6+ Inches Of Snow On The Way

Also, Blue Line service is suspended between O’Hare and Jefferson Park due to a “medical emergency.”  There are shuttle buses for connecting service in the vicinity.  Shuttle buses are available between O’Hare and Jefferson Park to provide connecting service.

MORE NEWS: Winter Storm Coming This Week Will Be Third Groundhog Day Snowstorm In Past 11 Years

This is a developing story.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff