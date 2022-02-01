CHICAGO (CBS) — February is Black History Month, and the Field Museum is celebrating with virtual and in-person events.
Some of the online offerings include a history of Chicago’s first non-indigenous settler, Jean Baptiste Pointe Du Sable, and a discussion on how African Americans can pursue a career in a science, tech, engineering, or mathematics.
For those wanting to visit the Field Museum in-person, A Natural Talent: The Taxidermy of Carl Cotton, the museum’s longest-running temporary exhibit, is still up. It first opened last February and closes on March 6.
If you’re curious, all of the museum’s online events are free, and available to watch at your convenience.