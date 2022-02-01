CHICAGO (CBS) — The Glenbard West High School boys basketball team is the top-ranked team in the state.

The Hilltoppers have a perfect season going with a unique roster. CBS 2’s Matt Zahn explains what makes this team so hard to beat.

The Glenbard West boys stand tall over almost all opponents, not just in size with all five starters 6’4″ or taller, but in talent. They have four players committed to Division One schools, headlined by 6’10” Braden Huff, who’s taking his talents to Gonzaga.

“It’s pretty crazy. Seeing all the work we’ve all put in over the years, it makes a lot of sense. I think everybody, with what they’ve gone through, the goals they’ve reached. They all deserve it. Awesome to see all those goals coming to fruition,” Huff said.

Coach Opoka and others at Glenbard West have had an idea for a while that this could be a special season, because of these guys who’ve basically been playing together since elementary school.

“Around the sixth or seventh grade, we identified them early and we saw the success. And we wanted to continue to make sure their development improved over time to get to this point where we can reach for the stars,”Opoka said.

“I kind of always noticed we had a lot of athletic guys. Seventh grade we started competing in tournaments. We’ve been waiting for a long time for this to happen. All the work has paid off,” said Ryan Renfro.

And they hope the ultimate payoff is a state championship, which would be the first in program history.

“It’d be a dream come true. We’ve all dreamt of this since, winning a state championship, since elementary school. Being able to do it together as a senior group. We’ve all had this goal in mind for so long. It’d be so awesome,” said Caden Pierce.

Paxton Warden recently committed to Illinois. Bobby Durkin, originally committed to Army, reopened his recruitment last week.