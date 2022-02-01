CHICAGO (CBS) — Gov. JB Pritzker has issued a disaster declaration ahead of the approaching winter storm, activating 130 members of the Illinois National Guard to help deal with recovery from the heavy snow that’s expected to blanket most of the state.

The Chicago area could get totals ranging from 3 to 16 inches of snow by Thursday, and Central Illinois could see the worst of it, with totals possibly approaching 18 inches.

The National Guard’s duties will include helping Illinois State Police assist stranded drivers. They will be deployed as “winter weather platoons” equipped with The soldiers and airmen will be assigned as winter weather platoons with each platoon consisting of approximately 18 soldiers equipped with Humvees and (HMMWV) and other heavy duty vehicles.

The state is also deploying more than 1,800 trucks and snowplows to clear interstate expressways and other highways during the storm, and is stepping up Illinois State Police patrols to help motorists who might get stranded in the snow.

“I want to assure county and local officials and everyone in the path of the storm that my administration will provide resources every step of the way,” Pritzker said in a statement. “On the ground, all state assets stand ready to assist. I encourage everyone to do what you can to stay safe: listen to local authorities to stay up to date with the latest conditions in your community and make sure your household has essentials.”

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency also has activated its emergency operations center in Springfield to coordinate the state’s response to the storm, and deploy resources as needed to assist with recovery efforts as the storm hits.

“We’re working closely with local emergency management officials throughout the state to monitor conditions and be ready to provide assistance they may need,” said IEMA deputy director Scott Swinford. “But it’s also important that people prepare themselves for this storm with food, water, working flashlights, weather radios, and other necessities.”

State and local officials are urging people to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary during the storm. Anyone who does need to travel should drive slowly, especially when approaching intersections, highway ramps, bridges, and shaded areas that are prone to icing.

Drivers also should make sure to fill their gas tanks, and keep an emergency kit in their car, including a cell phone, warm clothes, blankets, food, water, a first-aid kit, washer fluid and an ice scraper.

Before heading out, make sure to check the forecast and make sure someone is aware of your route and schedule.

For regular updates on statewide road conditions, visit www.gettingaroundillinois.com. For additional information about winter storm preparedness measures and important updates throughout the storm, visit the Ready Illinois website at https://www2.illinois.gov/ready/Pages/default2.aspx.