CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois prison officials said Tuesday that indeed they do have former Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke in their custody.

Van Dyke was convicted four years ago of the murder of Laquan McDonald in 2014.

The Department of Corrections said in a statement Tuesday: “Jason Van Dyke is in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections. For safety and security purposes, the Department cannot disclose any information regarding his current location or pending release from IDOC custody.”

This means it is not clear whether Van Dyke is actually in Illinois – only that he is in IDOC custody.

Van Dyke is scheduled to be released from prison this week. As of Monday, it was unclear not only where he was being held, but whether he was in custody at all.

Former Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon, who led the prosecution against Van Dyke, said Monday that IDOC has clouded Van Dyke’s release in secrecy — giving the family and the public reason to be skeptical.

“Their refusal to even acknowledge whether he is in their custody, I think, breeds distrust,” McMahon told CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar Monday night.

In 2018, Van Dyke was sentenced to 81 months for shooting and killing McDonald four years earlier. The former Chicago cop was to serve his time in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

With credit for each day served, Van Dyke’s sentence will expire this week – a disappointment for some activists and members of McDonald’s family.

McDonald’s family has been notified that a release date has been set for later this week. But details remain sketchy.