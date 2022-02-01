CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded while driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Soldier Field Tuesday night.
At 9:14 p.m., the 19-year-old man was driving south on the Drive near Soldier Field and the Field Museum of Natural History when someone in a white sedan fired shots and struck him, police said.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left side of his body.
Traffic was being diverted off DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the scene late Tuesday night.
No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area Three detectives were investigating.