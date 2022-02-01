CHICAGO (CBS) — A movement among Black women to wear their natural, in curls, twists, braids and locks is fueling a multibillion-dollar hair care industry.
Some of the Black entrepreneurs who produce the products the women use are right here in Chicago. Brands you'll find at drug stores, and supermarkets around the city, country and world are mixed, bottled, and shipped from warehouses in the Fulton Market and other parts of the city.
The journey to go natural was a struggle for many Black women. They had to overcome decades of conforming to societal pressures to look a certain way.
"Very few Black people knew what their hair texture looked like from a child. Many of us were relaxed out of the womb," said Kim Lewis, chief executive officer of CurlMix. I didn't know what my natural hair looked like at 19 and 20. That was like mind blowing to me because all my friends, who were multicultural – they knew what their hair looked like all their lives.
CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker is among those who made the decision to go natural, making the decision about eight or nine years ago. Tonight at 10, Dorothy talks to more Black women about going natural hair and how the journey led some to surprising outcomes for some.