CHICAGO (CBS) — More convictions related to Ronald Watts are being vacated.

He’s the former Chicago police sergeant accused of frequently planting evidence and fabricating charges. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reports from the Leighton Criminal Courthouse that this is the most convictions vacated in a single day in Cook County.

In all, 20 convictions were thrown out for 19 people. All these cases are tied to Ronald Watts, the former Chicago police sergeant. Prosecutors have been clearing men and women of charges connected to Watts since 2016.

In some of the cases that led to their arrests, Watts’ victims refused to pay him money or did something that angered him. Watts also admitted to routinely extorting money from drug dealers and was sentenced to 22 months in prison.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said since in December 2016, her moved to vacate a total of 134 cases involving former Sergeant Watts.

“The people whose names were read today are victims, victims of a failed system, and nothing will ever be able to give them back their time away from their families or their missed opportunities in life, but we have a responsibility to act,” said Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. “The number of claims against this one Sergeant is an example of why as prosecutors, we approach every case with an eye toward the facts, the evidence, and the law for both the cases we’re currently working on as well as those from the past. I’m grateful for the attorneys in this office who continue to seek justice, restore trust, and address the historic inequities of Cook County’s criminal justice system.”

The other cases that the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office will not oppose will be divided between two upcoming court dates, February 8 and 16.

“It has taken herculean efforts to try and undo the harm done by a group of corrupt police that the Chicago Police Department allowed to run rampant and unabated for a decade,” said Joshua Tepfer of the Exoneration Project. “Sergeant Watts inflicted irreparable damage to individuals, families, and the African American community. We are grateful that the current State’s Attorney has put action to words and demonstrated that these Black Lives do matter. The work will continue.”

“These victims have been waiting years to have their voices heard,” said Joel Flaxman of the Law Office of Kenneth N. Flaxman P.C. “Nothing can fully right the wrongs inflicted by Watts and other corrupt officers, but we welcome every step toward justice. The dismissal of these cases is an important step forward.”