CHICAGO (CBS) — New surveillance video obtained by CBS 2 shows burglars caught on camera before leading police on a wild chase from the suburbs to the city.

As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported Tuesday, the burglars were finally caught in the Albany Park neighborhood. Five suspects were taken into custody at Leland and Sacramento avenues, where the spree and chase ended.

It started more than 20 miles away in north suburban Riverwoods.

Surveillance video from a Mobil gas station at Deerfield and Saunders roads in Riverwoods shows the first stop of the crew, in a stolen gray Jeep. The gas station was hit at 3:06 a.m. Tuesday.

The group was in no hurry, eventually breaking a window and crawling inside. They tried to steal the store’s ATM, but since it’s bolted to the ground, they couldn’t get it out.

“We have it bolted down, but they did try,” said store owner Anil Abbott.

Instead clearing out the cash register and boxes of cigars Anil Abbott spent Tuesday picking up the pieces for the third time. His store was targeted three times in less than three years, despite money spent to secure it.

“This keeps happening,” Abbott said. “That’s not right.”

While police responded to the call for help at the Riverwoods gas station, the same crew hit a second gas station in nearby Lincolnshire – the Marathon on Milwaukee Avenue – at 3:11 a.m.

When police showed up, the suspects took off, and Illinois State Police and Chicago Police worked with the suburban departments to track them down.

The pursuit continued along the Tri-State Tollway and the Eisenhower Expressway into the city then back down the Kennedy Expressway, ending near Sacramento and Leland avenues in Albany Park, where all five suspects were arrested. The first owner they hit wants to see them face maximum penalties.

“It’s very tough for us – the small business people,” Abbott said.

Illinois State Police said they are deferring to the Lincolnshire Police Department, but were not not involved in the chase that ended in Albany Park. According to that agency, five were taken into custody in Chicago and charges are pending.