CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Illinois) announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
He was previously infected in January of last year.
Schneider said he took a rapid antigen test that came back positive before he had planned to attend a public event.
"Earlier this morning, I had a negative result from a rapid antigen test before a scheduled television studio interview," Schneider wrote. "Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot. I am not presently exhibiting any symptoms, and am able to effectively work from home while isolating this week, as per CDC guidelines and guidance from the House Attending Physician."
Schneider also tested positive for COVID-19 back in January 2021 after sheltering in place with fellow lawmakers during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
At that time, he was among a group of lawmakers who were locked down in a secured room at the Capitol after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the building, halting a joint session of Congress to count electoral votes and forcing lawmakers into hiding until the building was secure.
Schneider at that time complained that "several Republican lawmakers in the room adamantly refused to wear a mask."
On Tuesday, Schneider said unlike with his earlier in infection, this time he will “be fighting the virus with the full protections afforded by the vaccine and I am looking forward to a speedy and complete recovery.”