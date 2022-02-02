CHICAGO (CBS) — New Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus has picked one of his old colleagues to run his defense.
He plucked Indianapolis Coach Safeties Coach Alan Williams to be the Bears defensive coordinator.
Dave Borgonzi also comes from the Colts to coach linebackers, while Pittsburgh’s Chris Morgan will be the new offensive line coach.
New Bears General Manager Ryan Poles’ first move was hiring Eberflus, one of three finalists selected by the same search team that hired him. While Poles was given free reign to interview each finalist and bring in more candidates for the head coach position if he wanted, Poles said he knew right away when he met Eberflus that he was the man for the job.
Poles said he was particularly impressed with the "fast, violent" style of defense he saw the Colts play under Eberflus' leadership the past four seasons.
Eberflus earlier this week said he plans to bring that same style of play to both the offense and defense for the Bears, and expects to spend his first year as head coach building the foundation of what the team will look like long-term.
“We will play at a high tempo, a high effort, attacking physical style built upon speed, quickness, and explosive athletic ability. We will carry ourselves with an attitude of passion, energy, and intensity. We will play with maximum effort on every play,” he said. “My next piece of advice for the players, for sure, is, ‘Get your track shoes on, because we’re running.’”
Eberflus said he plans to implement detailed standards for performance for his players, describing what he dubbed his "HITS" principle – hustle, intensity, taking care of the ball and taking the ball away, and smart situational players.
“It’s a hitting, physical style. Offense, defense, kicking,” he said.