CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges were filed against five suspects in connection with the robbery spree starting in the Chicago suburbs and ending in the city.
According to police in Lincolnshire, thieves hit a gas station in Riverwoods in a stolen gray Jeep. It happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, February 1 around 3:06 a.m.
“Police responded to the call for help at the Riverwoods gas station, the same crew hit a second gas station in nearby Lincolnshire, the Marathon on Milwaukee Avenue at 3:11 a.m.
As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported Tuesday, the burglars were caught in the Albany Park neighborhood. Five suspects were taken into custody at Leland and Sacramento Avenues, where the spree and chase ended.
The pursuit continued along the Tri-State Tollway and the Eisenhower Expressway into the city then back down the Kennedy Expressway, ending near Sacramento and Leland avenues in Albany Park, where all five suspects were arrested.
One of the suspects, 19-year-old Sharayra E. Williams of Bloomington, Indiana, was charged by Chicago police for “aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and criminal trespass to vehicle.” Police said a vehicle search turned up two guns.
The Lake County State's Attorney's Office put forward burglary charges, possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal damage to property for Devontae Brown, 21; Isiah Doss Jr, 21; Earl L. Glenn, 32; and Donald Rogers Jr, 18. All four are from Chicago.
They’ll be charged in Lake County and will appear for bond hearings.