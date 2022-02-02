CHICAGO (CBS) — Some local school districts went remote-only Wednesday in anticipation of the winter storm that clobbered the area – but the Chicago Public Schools did not.

CPS announced late Wednesday that schools will be open as usual for all students again on Thursday.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday, the reason they stayed open as usual is in part because CPS can’t just flip the switch to remote learning on a dime. That goes even for days like Wednesday with heavy snow – where getting to and from school posed many challenges.

Still, some parents were left wondering why remote learning wasn’t an option.

Outside Peter A. Reinberg Elementary School, at 3425 N. Major Ave. in Portage Park, the snow was falling all day and the surrounding side streets were treacherous. Getting around was a slog – whether by shoe, car, or bus.

Plows near some schools did their best to keep up.

“I was skidding through the stop sign,” said Maria Garcia.

Garcia went to fetch her kids early. She, like some other parents, was frustrated upon getting CPS’ official “no snow day” call around 6 a.m. – meaning all 600-plus schools were in session as usual.

On social media, some parents, students, and teachers wondered why the district didn’t just switch to remote learning for the day. Viola Nicholson, who helps with COVID testing in schools, was one of them.

“Do the learning, e-learning,” Nicholson said.

One principal said the district sent an email to schools Tuesday afternoon, asking principals if they were capable of distributing Chromebooks for possible remote learning that afternoon.

The principal said that is not possible, because not every CPS student has a district-issued computer anymore. That ended at some schools when students returned in person in the fall after the long period of remote learning due to COVID-19.

The reason involves schools’ choices or a shortage of Chromebooks. And issuing them at the last minute – even if they are available – is not possible because it is a lengthy process.

“It should be remote, I really do agree – because of the weather, because of COVID,” Garcia said.

A CPS spokespersons said the district cannot switch to all-remote, by law, without a state-approved e-learning plan – which it does not have. CPS has not submitted such a plan, in part because so many families have unreliable internet service.

Exactly how many is unclear. But in the meantime, Garcia said she would not be sending her kids to school on Thursday.

So are there any plans for CPS to compile an e-learning plan to submit to the state Board of Education in the near future? The CPS spokesperson said it is not on the immediate horizon, but it is being explored.