Bulls Hold Off Magic's 4th Quarter Rally For A WinDeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, Zach LaVine added 24 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

Northwestern Ends 4-Game Skid, Holds Off Rutgers In OTBoo Buie scored six of his 18 points in overtime and Northwestern had a 24-point, second-half lead disappear before beating Rutgers on Tuesday night.

'All The Work Has Paid Off': Top-Ranked Glenbard West Boys Basketball Team Has Sights Set On State Championship"It'd be a dream come true. We've all dreamt of this since, winning a state championship, since elementary school. Being able to do it together as a senior group. We've all had this goal in mind for so long. It'd be so awesome."

Blackhawks Lose To Canucks For Sixth Loss In Seven GamesJaroslav Halak made 20 saves, Brock Boeser scored and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

Taking Helm At Halas Hall, New Bears GM Ryan Poles Declares 'We’re Going To Take The North And Never Give It Back'“We’re going to have a relentless approach to fix our weakness. We’re going to maintain great self-awareness of who we are," Poles said at his introductory press conference at Halas Hall.

Chicago Bears Hire Former Packers QB Coach Luke Getsy As New Offensive CoordinatorIt’s been a week of new names for the Bears as they have announced that they have hired former Green Bay Packers quarterback coach Luke Getsy Sunday.