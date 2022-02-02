CHICAGO (CBS)– CTA trains and buses are running, but some routes may be delayed as a winter storm moves through Chicago.
Wednesday morning commuters may face delays and should allow for extra time. Stairs and train platforms may be slick.READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Snow Totals From Groundhog Day Snowstorm
CTA officials responded to CBS 2 reports of slick conditions on stairs and train platforms.
“Crews are out clearing platforms as quickly as possible (and will continue to do so, revisiting stations as snow is still falling or where more snow has accumulated from blowing or drifting),” CTA said in a tweet.
Hi, Tiffani! Thanks for reporting, we'll pass this on. Crews are out clearing platforms as quickly as possible (and will continue to do so, revisiting stations as snow is still falling or where more snow has accumulated from blowing or drifting).
— cta (@cta) February 2, 2022
Significant delays were reported on the Green Line due to signal problems.
[Significant Delays] Green Ln trains running w/res delays following earlier signal prob btwn Garfield and Cottage Grove. Bus shuttle Garfield to Cottage Grove. Srvc is Resuming.
— cta (@cta) February 2, 2022
Shuttles were available from Garfield to Cottage Grove.
Purple Line trains were also running with significant delays due to mechanical issues earlier Wednesday morning. Service is resuming, but delays are expected.
[Significant Delays] Howard-bnd Red, Kimball-bnd Brown, & Linden-bnd Purple Line Exp trains running w/res delays following earlier mechanical prob nr Fullerton. Service is resuming.
— cta (@cta) February 2, 2022
