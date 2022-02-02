FIRST ALERT WEATHERLive Weather Radar As Major Snowstorm Blankets Chicago Area
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bus, CTA, Snow, Trains, Winter Storm

CHICAGO (CBS)– CTA trains and buses are running, but some routes may be delayed as a winter storm moves through Chicago.

Wednesday morning commuters may face delays and should allow for extra time. Stairs and train platforms may be slick.

CTA officials responded to CBS 2 reports of slick conditions on stairs and train platforms.

“Crews are out clearing platforms as quickly as possible (and will continue to do so, revisiting stations as snow is still falling or where more snow has accumulated from blowing or drifting),” CTA said in a tweet.

Significant delays were reported on the Green Line due to signal problems.

Shuttles were available from Garfield to Cottage Grove.

Purple Line trains were also running with significant delays due to mechanical issues earlier Wednesday morning. Service is resuming, but delays are expected.

Check CTA service updates at transitchicago.com/alerts

CBS 2 Chicago Staff