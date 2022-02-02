CHICAGO (CBS) — Persistent snowfall continues across the Chicago area through this evening, as a winter storm warning remains in effect for through 6 p.m. for most of northern Illinois and Indiana.
Snowfall rates will slowly decrease late this afternoon through sunset as the heaviest snow shifts to the east of the area.
By mid-evening, though, a northeast wind off the lake will increase lake effect snow chances that will be with us tonight through much of Thursday.
Although not nearly as widespread as today’s snow, bands of moderate snow are likely to impact much of Lake County and Cook County in Illinois overnight and tomorrow. Parts of Northwest Indiana may also see snow showers enhanced by the lake.
Where the lake effect snow bands set up, an additional 1 to 3 inches of snowfall will be likely, with isolated amounts of 5 to 6 inches possible.
Lake effect snow chances continue for much of Thursday with highs in the low 20s. Some additional lake effect snow is also possible for Thursday evening.
For Friday, highs will be in the upper teens and low 20s. A fast moving clipper system will allow for a brief shot of snow for late Friday afternoon, into the early evening hours.
TONIGHT: Lake effect snow likely, especially for Lake County, Il and Cook County. Low 18°
THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a 60% chance for lake effect snow. High: 24°
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of snow in the late afternoon and evening. High 21°