CHICAGO (CBS)– A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for much of the area – including the city of Chicago and Northwest Indiana.
The warning will remain in effect through Wednesday at 6 p.m.READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Over 300 Flight Cancellations At Chicago Airports Amid Winter Storm Warning
The warning takes effect in Cook, DuPage, Kendall, Grundy, Will, LaSalle, and Kankakee counties and all of the Northwest Indiana counties.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the same timeframe for northern Cook County and Lake, DuPage, Kane, and DeKalb counties.
Heavy areas of snow will be likely, especially for areas south and east of The Loop through noon Wednesday. First Alert Weather models show areas south of The Loop could see over 12 inches of snow.READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Latest School Closings As Winter Storm Takes Effect
Lake effect bands set up this evening through tomorrow with several more inches possible along the lake.
MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning Now In Effect With 6+ Inches Of Snow On The Way