EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — The snowstorm that clobbered the Chicago area on Wednesday has moved on, but lake-effect snow overnight and into Thursday could bring another few inches.

Evanston – which got 4 to 5 inches of accumulation on Wednesday – could get a few more when the lake-effect snow starts after midnight.

As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported, the snow that had already fallen was piled up to keep a path clear along Lee Street Beach. But the wind off the lake was pretty brutal at 10 p.m. – in a sure sign that the snow chances for the North Shore are not over.

In Evanston, the warning sirens aren’t only for emergencies such as tornadoes. They also sound to remind residents to move their cars at 8:15 p.m. – as snow route parking goes into effect.

Evanston area got a lower amount of snow Monday than areas to its south, but officials there want to give the city’s’ plows a fighting chance. Thus, there will be no parking on the main arteries from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Northern Cook County including Evanston, and up into Lake County, know they could be in that lake-effect snow bullseye Wednesday night into Thursday. The City Manager of Highland Park said her city is ready.

“Even in our community, we cover 130 miles, and sometimes it can be drastically different for those properties that are right along the lakefront to those properties that are west of 41,” said Highland Park City Manager Ghida Neukirch. “But we are prepared for it all.”

Like so many of us Tuesday night, the North Shore is going to sleep Wednesday night wondering how much more snow they would be digging out from once the following morning.