CHICAGO (CBS) – 4-year-old Everly Backe was born with a heart defect and had three surgeries before her first birthday. The surgeries left her with physical scars.

After learning how they made her feel, her father thought of the best way to support his daughter.

In an interview with CBS News Laura Podesta, one scar inspired her dad to get a replica tattooed on his chest — he calls the Zipper.

“Some years down the road we’ll be at the beach or the pool or whatever and if she’s feeling shy or whatever the case may be, we’ll be buddies and we’ll go through it together,” said Matt, father.

Everly’s mother Lauren learned of her congenital heart defect when she was 33 weeks pregnant.

“I was very emotional those last few weeks, mostly just because I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Lauren said. “For the vast majority of congenital heart disease is not as serious as what Everly has.”

Everly’s cardiologist Dr. Joshua Wong of Advocate Children’s Hospital in Illinois says she may need more surgeries as she gets older.

“As she grows, she will need at least two, maybe three more open-heart surgeries to upsize that valve,” Wong said.

Lauren says this is the only norm that Everly knows.

“She’s fatigued, she doesn’t have as much energy as your average 4-year-old, but that’s her norm. She doesn’t know any different.”

But Everly knows one thing – she knows that heart means “love.”

About 400,000 babies each year are affected by congenital heart disease — the most common birth defect.