CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Wednesday offered a budget blueprint for the state.
He made a quick speech highlighting everything from infrastructure, COVID-19 vaccines to tax breaks. That includes to suspend or offer rebates for taxes on groceries, gasoline and property. Pritzker it’s one way to relieve consumers.
Today, I am proud to say that Illinois’ budget is stronger than it has been in decades.
I am proposing a budget that delivers tax relief to families, pays down our debt and saves for a rainy day. pic.twitter.com/exwlWWNJet
— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) February 2, 2022