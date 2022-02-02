FIRST ALERT WEATHERLive Weather Radar As Major Snowstorm Blankets Chicago Area
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Wednesday offered a budget blueprint for the state.

He made a quick speech highlighting everything from infrastructure, COVID-19 vaccines to tax breaks. That includes to suspend or offer rebates for taxes on groceries, gasoline and property. Pritzker it’s one way to relieve consumers.

