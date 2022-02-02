INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) — The Indiana Department of Health has announced that all state-run COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will be closed for the rest of the day Wednesday and all day Thursday due to the winter storm pounding the area.
Updates on the state-operated sites will be posted at www.coronavirus.in.gov and www.ourshot.in.gov as needed, the department said.
Those with appointments at state-run sites will be notified on how to reschedule.
Meanwhile, anyone planning to visit a testing site run by a local health department or another entity should contact the site before visiting.
Snow totals in excess of 10 inches were reported in parts of the area Wednesday afternoon.