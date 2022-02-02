FIRST ALERT WEATHERLive Weather Radar As Major Snowstorm Blankets Chicago Area
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID Testing Clinics, COVID Vaccination Clinics, COVID-19, Indiana, Snowstorm, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland, Winter Storm

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) — The Indiana Department of Health has announced that all state-run COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will be closed for the rest of the day Wednesday and all day Thursday due to the winter storm pounding the area.

Updates on the state-operated sites will be posted at www.coronavirus.in.gov and www.ourshot.in.gov as needed, the department said.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Chicago's Side Streets Wait For Their Turn To Get Plowed As Persistent Snow Continues

Those with appointments at state-run sites will be notified on how to reschedule.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Plows, Shovels Out In Force As Plainfield Gets Socked In Groundhog Day Snowstorm

Meanwhile, anyone planning to visit a testing site run by a local health department or another entity should contact the site before visiting.

MORE NEWS: Winter Weather Dumps Up To 10 Inches In Northwest Indiana As Snowfall Continues

Snow totals in excess of 10 inches were reported in parts of the area Wednesday afternoon.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff