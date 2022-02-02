CHICAGO (CBS) — A drunk driver crashed into an Indiana State Police squad car Wednesday morning on snowy Interstate 94 in LaPorte County.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said two troopers were in the car in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near the Michigan State when they were hit by an impaired driver. Heavy snow was falling at the time.
Heavy snow was falling at the time.
Trooper struck by impaired driver on I-94 EB 42 mm (LaPorte County) Trooper was not injured. Driver arrested. #PoorDecision #DontDrinkAndDrive @cbschicago @nbcchicago @ABC7Chicago @WGNtraffic @fox32news @RegionNewsNow @NWINews @nwi @TotalTrafficCHI pic.twitter.com/AikTbjDFxy
— Sgt. Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) February 2, 2022
The troopers were not injured.
The driver was arrested.