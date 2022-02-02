FIRST ALERT WEATHERLive Weather Radar As Major Snowstorm Blankets Chicago Area
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A drunk driver crashed into an Indiana State Police squad car Wednesday morning on snowy Interstate 94 in LaPorte County.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said two troopers were in the car in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near the Michigan State when they were hit by an impaired driver. Heavy snow was falling at the time.

The troopers were not injured.

The driver was arrested.

