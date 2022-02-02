CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking for a missing man last seen in the Gage Park neighborhood.
Edwardo Perez, 27, was last seen on Jan. 31 on the 5700 block of South Campbell Avenue.
He's 5 foot 7 inches, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair, and has an Olive complexion.
He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket, black sweatpants, black boots, and may be in need of medical attention.
Anyone with information can contact Area One SVU at 312-747-8380.