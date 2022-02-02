FIRST ALERT WEATHERWinter Storm Warning Now In Effect For Major Snowstorm
By Marissa Parra
Filed Under:Expressway, Snow, Winter Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Wednesday morning commuters need to be on alert as a winter storm brings dangerous driving conditions and over six inches of snow in the Chicago area.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation dispatched 211 snow plows late Tuesday. Plows were out on Chicago streets overnight and early Wednesday morning.

Our First Alert Weather team says road conditions vary based on location.

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is reporting live in the Mobile Weather Lab.

After driving on the Stevenson Expressway, Odigwe said it appears snow plow crews are focusing on expressways. More snow is packed down on side streets, which Odigwe recommends avoiding during your morning commute.

While driving through Bolingbrook, Odigwe reported seeing more snow on the roads.

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra is reporting live near the Indiana boarder where heavy snow is falling. She said plows are out on southbound I-90 where there’s over 12 inches of snow possible. While in Hammond, Indiana, Parra reported packed snow covering roads and leaving lane lines with little visibility.

Parra reports at least 6 inches of snow in Hammond.

If you have to drive Wednesday morning, take it slow and leave extra time.