CHICAGO (CBS)– Wednesday morning commuters need to be on alert as a winter storm brings dangerous driving conditions and over six inches of snow in the Chicago area.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation dispatched 211 snow plows late Tuesday. Plows were out on Chicago streets overnight and early Wednesday morning.

Our First Alert Weather team says road conditions vary based on location.

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is reporting live in the Mobile Weather Lab.

After driving on the Stevenson Expressway, Odigwe said it appears snow plow crews are focusing on expressways. More snow is packed down on side streets, which Odigwe recommends avoiding during your morning commute.

Another snowy morning commute this Wednesday. We’re on the Stevenson right now. Heading south. The roads are covered in snow. Take it slow or stay home if you can. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/rviKYUbLb6 — Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) February 2, 2022

While driving through Bolingbrook, Odigwe reported seeing more snow on the roads.

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra is reporting live near the Indiana boarder where heavy snow is falling. She said plows are out on southbound I-90 where there’s over 12 inches of snow possible. While in Hammond, Indiana, Parra reported packed snow covering roads and leaving lane lines with little visibility.

4AM SNOW CHECK: this is I-90 southbound right now (and many other roads and expressways we’ve seen) If you’re about to head out, take it slow! ❄️ Still a good layer of packed snow on roads but plows are out and about @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/tCWmhcLlus — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) February 2, 2022

Parra reports at least 6 inches of snow in Hammond.

Seeing *at least* 6 inches of snow out here in Hammond, Indiana! Be like these drivers who are taking those turns *sLoOoOwLy* ⚠️@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/XZbmix9ZDm — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) February 2, 2022

If you have to drive Wednesday morning, take it slow and leave extra time.