By Sabrina Franza

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — Southwest suburban Plainfield got clobbered by the winter storm Wednesday.

Snow in Plainfield totaled 8 to 9 inches in some areas. But by 5 p.m., the snow there had stopped – and the Illinois Department of Transportation got out to plow the roads.

Earlier, every store on Lockport Street in downtown Plainfield had been open when CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza arrived. But by 4 p.m., nearly all of them had closed – including the coffee shop, much to her disappointment. However, one neighborhood bar was open – and few could blame people for going there.

Drivers were proceeding slowly through along Lockport Street, and snow plow operators were out in action.

We joined one snow plow operator as he dug out a school. He was driving around at an insane pace – having to go over and over the same spots repeatedly as the snow kept falling.

We also found a few students who got out of class early and helped their neighbors shovel and plow.

Grounds specialist Frank Kostelz was working to clear roads so kids could get back to school as soon as possible. He said this snowstorm was the worst he has seen in years.

“This is a big one. It’s been going on for so long,” Kostelz said. “Last year it was just a couple big ones, but they didn’t last as long – so this is just a continuation.”

Kostelz said his mission was a marathon, not a sprint – because the snow keeps falling. He said it would all have to be cleared before salt could be spread.

But it wasn’t all work and drudgery on the snowy roads of Plainfield. CBS 2’s Franza also came across Dan Dylla, who was riding through astride a snowmobile late Wednesday afternoon.

“I love the outdoors, so whatever gets me going outside, I’ll do it,” Dylla said.