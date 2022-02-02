CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Williamson had a career-high 27 points as Loyola Chicago topped Illinois State 78-64 on Wednesday night.
Williamson made 6 of 9 3-pointers.READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: See Snow Totals From Groundhog Day Snowstorm; Lake-Effect Snow To Follow For Parts Of Area
Ryan Schwieger had 18 points for Loyola Chicago (17-4, 8-2 Missouri Valley Conference).READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Annoyed Adults Dig Out Cars, Exuberant Kids Go Sledding On North Lakefront After Winter Storm
Loyola Chicago dominated the first half and led 42-22 at the break. The Redbirds’ 22 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.
Antonio Reeves had 20 points for the Redbirds (10-13, 3-7), who have now lost four consecutive games. Josiah Strong added 13 points. Liam McChesney had three blocks.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather Alert: Police Help Clear Snow From Outside Seniors' Homes In Merrionette Park
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)