CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters responded to a fire at a large industrial warehouse in northwest suburban Bartlett on Thursday afternoon, hours after it appeared they had an earlier fire under control.
The Bartlett Fire Protection District was on the scene of a burning warehouse on the 1200 block of Humbratch Circle late Thursday afternoon.
The fire originally started several hours earlier, and had appeared under control, but rekindled later in the day, sending firefighters back to the scene.
Most of the building's roof and a large section of the wall appear to have collapsed.
There have not been any reports of injuries.