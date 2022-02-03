CHICAGO (CBS)– Smash and grab burglars targeted a liquor store overnight.
Around 3:10 a.m., police responded to an alarm at Aqua Wine and Spirits, located in the 500 block of North LaSalle Drive, after a glass door was shattered.
An unknown amount of merchandise was stolen.
No arrests have been made.