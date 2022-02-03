GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:burglary, River North

CHICAGO (CBS)– Smash and grab burglars targeted a liquor store overnight.

Around 3:10 a.m., police responded to an alarm at Aqua Wine and Spirits, located in the 500 block of North LaSalle Drive, after a glass door was shattered.

An unknown amount of merchandise was stolen.

No arrests have been made.

