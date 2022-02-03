CHICAGO (CBS) — A narrow band of lake effect snow could bring a couple inches of snow to north and central Cook County Thursday afternoon.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, with the narrow feature of the band, any accumulations would be highly localized. About one to two inches under that band with the possibility of isolated three to four inches.
Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana could see an inch or two as a system passes to our south on Thursday. A fast-moving weak system Friday afternoon brings a slight chance for snow showers.

TONIGHT: Lakeside snow showers, Otherwise mostly cloudy. Low 10.
FRIDAY: Few afternoon scattered snow showers. High 22.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 24.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 30.