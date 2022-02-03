CHICAGO (CBS) — Cloudy and cold Thursday night with lows in the single digits and low teens. Isolated light snow showers are possible, especially along the north shore.
READ MORE: Protesters Rally In Loop, Demanding Federal Civil Rights Charges Against Former CPD Officer Jason Van Dyke In Death Of Laquan McDonald
According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly cloudy for Friday with highs in the low 20s. A few passing snow showers will be possible by the late afternoon into Friday evening. Only light accumulations are expected.
A very cold start to Saturday with lows in the single digits and wind chills below zero. Some locations could have wind chills as cold as -12°. Saturday afternoon will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low 20s. Low 30s and partly cloudy for Sunday.READ MORE: No Shoveling, Salting Needed As Heated Sidewalks In Oak Park Melts Snow Upon Contact
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a slight chance for light snow. Low: 10°
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light snow in the afternoon and evening. High: 22°
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, cold and breezy. High 21°MORE NEWS: Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz Faces Backlash After Dismissing Reporters' Questions About Sex Abuse Scandal, Preventing Abuse In The Future