CHICAGO (CBS)– Thursday will be a cloudy breezy day with lake effect snow on the way.
Lake effect snow is expected to spread across Lake, Cook, DuPage, Will, Kankakee counties with lakefront bands producing accumulations up to 2 to inches and a coating elsewhere.
a second storm system will pass south of the city today effecting areas mainly along and south of I-80. Snow showers are possible for Chicago with little or no accumulation. Additional 1-3″ snow is possible I-80 and south.
The next chance for snow is Friday evening.