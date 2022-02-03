CHICAGO (CBS)– Heavy snowfall Wednesday has left drivers with lingering issues Thursday morning.
First Alert Weather models show blowing and drifting snow is an issue, leaving lowered visibility on roadways.
Expressways are looking clear, but plows have not reached side streets in some areas. The CBS 2 Mobile Weather Lab captured snow-packed streets in Englewood and Bronzeville.
The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation told CBS 2 they are moving the city fleet to start cleaning residential streets. More than 300 salt trucks and plows have been out overnight to keep the streets clear.
Even though the snow is not falling, drivers should still leave extra time Thursday morning.
You can keep an eye on the city's snow plow fleet in real time at this link.