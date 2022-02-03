CHICAGO (CBS) — After seven years leading the Chicago Teachers Union, Jesse Sharkey is talking about his decision not to run for another term as CTU president.
Sharkey became acting president in 2014 when then-President Karen Lewis was battling brain cancer. He officially got the job in 2018.
Sharkey led public school teachers through a 2019 strike and two separate work actions against CPS over COVID safety measures.
He said he's grateful to have served, but never wanted a long-term position as union president.
“This is a hard job. It’s certainly taken its toll. I’ve been doing it for a long time, and it’s time for me to do something different,” he said.
"I'm confident in my VP Stacy Davis Gates in her ability to continue to lead this union with vision. Capable leader, I have confidence in,"
Sharkey’s term ends in June. He’s planning to return to the classroom where he previously taught high school social studies.