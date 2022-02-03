CHICAGO (CBS) — A south suburban man was facing federal charges this week on accusations that he fraudulently obtained unemployment benefits using hundreds of people’s personal information without their knowledge.

Darronte Reggans, 33, of Matteson, was charged with 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft. He pleaded not guilty in an arraignment Tuesday in U.S. District Court.

Federal prosecutors said Reggans obtained benefits through the Illinois Department of Employment Security by falsely claiming the people whose information he used had been let go without fault by various employers. Reggans requested payment by debit card from the IDES and had the agency mail cards to various addresses he picked out, prosecutors said.

Reggans then used the debit cards to cash out the unemployment benefits for himself at ATMs, prosecutors said.

Reggans filed a total of 296 claims using other people’s names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and other personal information without their knowledge, prosecutors said. The fraudulent claims sought at least $3.6 million in benefits, and IDES paid out about $174,000 prosecutors said.

“Unemployment insurance benefits provide a lifeline to many Americans facing economic hardships and job losses,” said U.S. Attorney John Lausch said in a news release. “We will continue to work with our federal and state partners to hold accountable those who seek to commit fraud in connection with this important program.”

The U.S. Department of Labor and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service were involved in the investigation into Reggans’ alleged crimes, with assistance from Matteson police and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.

In their news release, federal prosecutors did not specify how Reggans obtained the victims’ information.

Reggans is due back in court for a status hearing on March 1 before U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold.