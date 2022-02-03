CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of protesters rallied in the Loop on Thursday afternoon, venting their frustration over former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke’s release from prison after serving less than four years behind bars for the murder of Laquan McDonald.

Activists and some members of McDonald’s family gathered outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Thursday afternoon, demanding federal prosecutors file civil rights charges against Van Dyke, who was released from prison earlier in the day, after completing his sentence on state charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Van Dyke release protestors moved into Dearborn. Large police presence. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/TuAfYdwf8Y — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) February 3, 2022

The protesters first showed up at the courthouse around 3 p.m., arriving to deliver a letter to the U.S. Attorney’s office, demanding federal charges against Van Dyke now that he is out of prison.

A representative from U.S. Attorney John Lausch’s office met with a group of protesters in the courthouse lobby, and accepted their letter. A spokesperson declined to comment on their demands.

McDonald’s grandmother, Tracie Hunter, said even though Van Dyke has completed his sentence, justice has not been served.

“It’s just crazy how the system is. It’s so messed up. It don’t make no sense. Instead of everybody coming together and seeing federal charges against this man, they don’t have a heart, and they don’t care, the way I feel about it,” Hunter said.

CBS 2’s Megan Hickey reports Rev. Jesse Jackson also requested an in-person meeting with Lausch regarding the call for federal charges against Van Dyke, and a representative of the U.S. Attorney’s office said they would try to facilitate that.

However, legal experts have said it’s unlikely federal prosecutors will step in at this point, after Van Dyke has already completed his sentence on state charges.

After delivering their letter, protesters eventually made their way into the street in Dearborn, but police have restricted their movement.

A group of about 50 protesters marched into the street on Dearborn between Jackson and Adams, shouting at police officers who were monitoring the protest. They blocked traffic for about 10 minutes before going back on the sidewalk outside the courthouse, and returning to the street a few minutes later after stalled cars had gone through and police had set up a temporary detour.

At one point, protesters surrounded a Chicago Police squad car in the intersection of Jackson and Dearborn, before quickly clearing a path for the SUV to leave.

Officers on foot and on bicycles continued to monitor the scene, and police appeared to outnumber protesters as activists lingered in the street, chanting “16 shots and a coverup” and “no justice, no peace.”

While protesters were frequently shouting profanities at officers, the protest has been peaceful, and traffic in the Loop has been mostly unaffected, as Chicago Police have set up temporary detours to avoid the protest on Dearborn between Jackson and Adams.