CHICAGO (CBS) — The 2014 incident in which then-Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke shot and killed Laquan McDonald not only sparked national conversations about police shootings, but also changed Chicago policing forever.

As CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reported, this case really started the most massive demand for police reform in Chicago history. The Department of Justice followed with a scathing investigation revealing excessive force was rampant, rarely challenged, and mostly aimed at the Black and Latino population – and then there was a lack of transparency.

The only camera to capture those 16 shots that killed Laquan McDonald at 40th Street and Pulaski Road on Oct. 20, 2014, was a dash cam from inside a police car. One key change three years after McDonald’s killing was the citywide implementation of body cameras to be worn by every patrol officer.

A new body camera policy was supposed to help bring about transparency, in an attempt to build back trust with the community. But what good is a policy if you don’t enforce it?

CBS 2 uncovered records dating back to 2018. Chicago Police data revealed there were 345,000 cases in which police stopped someone to question them during what are called “investigatory stops.” In 62,000 of those cases, we found police failed to use body cams as required.

We also could not find any case where an officer was ever disciplined for a body cam failure.

It wasn’t until the CBS 2 investigators uncovered a disturbing pattern of wrong raids in Black and brown communities that we would learn there were numerous cases where police officers did not wear their body cameras, or failed to activate them properly.

We also learned there were hundreds of officers detailed to special units like the Narcotics Team, Gun Team, and Gang Team that were never issued body cameras.

Because of our investigations, all officers must wear them now.

However, one must wonder if we would even be talking about body cameras if the dash camera video of the Laquan McDonald shooting had not been uncovered and made public.

LEFT IN THE DARK: The Failed Promise of Chicago Police Body Cameras