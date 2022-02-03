Bulls Commit 17 Turnovers, Lose To RaptorsThe Toronto Raptors beat the Chicago Bulls in overtime on Thursday night.

Chicago Sky Send Diamond DeShields To Phoenix In Three-Team TradeDiamond DeShields will not be back with the Chicago Sky next season.

Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz Faces Backlash After Dismissing Reporters' Questions About Sex Abuse Scandal, Preventing Abuse In The FutureChicago Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz was facing a backlash Thursday after berating reporters at a townhall event the night before.

Bears Fan Terence Young One Of Five Nominees For Induction To Hall Of FansDiehard Bears fan Terence Young is one of five nominees for the Ford Hall of Fans.

Asked About Kyle Beach Sexual Abuse Scandal And What Blackhawks Are Doing To Prevent Abuse, Rocky Wirtz Tells Reporter, 'That's None Of Your Business'The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday held a townhall-style meeting with top executives, fans, and news media before their final game prior to the All-Star break. When 2010 player and sexual assault victim Kyle Beach’s last name was brought up, things got ugly.

Blackhawks Lose Third Straight As They're Shut Out By Minnesota WildCam Talbot made 30 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night to extended their points streak to 10 games.