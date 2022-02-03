CHICAGO (CBS) — Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Versace.
They are iconic fashion houses whose luxury goods remain in high demand, whether they're legitimate or not. And often, they're not. Counterfeit purses, belts, scarves and more discovered by Customs and Border Patrol earlier this week.
Authorities seized one shipment as it arrived at O'Hare from Israel filled with $713,000 worth of fakes. Chicago's CBP said in the month of January, it averaged at least one shipment a day of counterfeit goods, totaling $2.88 million.
While most of those shipments arriving here were headed for other US cities, some had final destinations of Chicago, Joliet and Lake in the Hills.
