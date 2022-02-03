CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a man on the CTA Brown Line train last week.
Around 3:52 p.m. on Jan 27, the offender approached the victim on the train on the 1500 block of North Sedgwick and grabbed the victim's phone from their hand by force before fleeing the train.
The offender is described as an African American male between the ages of 17-19, wearing a royal blue hoodie, black puffy coat, and light-colored jeans.

Police remind people to always be aware of their surroundings, dial 911 to report suspicious activity immediately, never pursue a fleeing assailant, and provide the information to the police.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4443. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com