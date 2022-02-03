CHICAGO (CBS) — A viewer sent in these pictures of snow piling up in parking spaces reserved for people with disabilities.

But it’s not just snow, their frustrations are piling up too. CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray visited Oswego to see why the spots aren’t being cleared.

“Watch what you’re doing.”

This is a clear message from Jerry Byron.

“Why would you do something like that. Why would you just push the snow into an area where the people who are least able to get around, that’s where you’re pushing snow,” Byron said.

Jerry contracted polio at just 6-months-old and has used a wheelchair for 67 years.

“I’ve gone through 17 surgeries in my life. Most of it dealing with my legs and my spinal fusion. My whole back is fused.”

In order for Jerry to get around, he drives a modified Dodge Caravan that’s specifically made for him.

And unfortunately, when it snows, he says the disabled parking spots are unplowed.

“So when I come out, if I try to get out, my ramp can’t come out so that I can roll down onto the street,”

This plaza near Washington and Route 71 in Oswego has three disabled parking spots that are filled with snow.

“As you can see, there is snow in this entire handicap spot, so how could my husband be able to get out?” said Marlene Byron, wife.

We reached out to the owner of this property about this disabled parking spot situation, which within an hour, he reached out to his contractor who plows the parking lot to fix it.”

Although the problem was fixed today, Jerry says it will likely happen again.

“This has happened to me numerous times,” he said.

Jerry and his wife say they just want the plow companies to be aware.

“It’s not that they’re doing it to be mean, but they just don’t know. It’s ignorance,” Marlene said.

We reached out to the Village of Oswego and they say they will ticket any property owner who doesn’t follow the rules.