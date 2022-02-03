Signage for the United States Post Office (USPS). (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
CHICAGO (CBS)– The Postal Service is asking Chicago residents to shovel sidewalks and porches to help letter carriers deliver mail safely.
“With major snow accumulations covering the region, one tool is expected to make its return at homes and businesses- the shovel,” USPS said.READ MORE: Jason Van Dyke Released From Custody As Some Push For Former CPD Officer To Face Federal Civil Rights Charges For The Death Of Laquan McDonald
With heavy snowfall Wednesday, snowy sidewalks, porches and walkways pose a threat to delivery service workers. USPS said mailboxes and and surrounding areas should also be cleared for mail delivery.READ MORE: CTU President Jesse Sharkey Speaks On Decision Not To Run For Re-Election
Hazardous conditions due to snow can cause mail delivery service to be delayed or curtailed.MORE NEWS: Waukegan Boat Warehouse Fire Causes Several Million Dollars In Damage