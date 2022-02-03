CHICAGO (CBS) — There are new details about a shootout that left a Chicago grandmother dead.

CBS 2 has learned a security guard who sources said fired the shot that killed Bobbye Johnson, barely had any training. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek spoke to that security guard’s boss.

The owner of that company said the security guard involved in this shooting had just been hired and had worked about 10 shifts. The owner of Bounty TAC Force, who confirmed his employee Victor Brown was the security guard working outside Wood’s Food and Liquor at 35th and Indiana.

He was on duty when a man opened fire and a shot fired by Brown struck 55-year-old Bobbye Johnson in the chest, killing her. A police source said the incident started with an argument between Brown and a man outside the liquor store on Monday.

Police said that man returned Tuesday, he and Brown got into another argument and the man shot Brown once in the leg. As the man ran away east on 35th Street, the police report said Brown shot in his direction.

“He was laying there on the ground and just shooting down the block.”

A witness spoke to CBS 2 Tuesday, describing Brown’s shooting as reckless.

“He could’ve shot anybody that came out of any one of those stores down there. He could’ve hit anybody.”

The 34-year-old Brown has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2005 involving armed robbery and domestic battery. The owner of the security company said he did do a background check but did not know Brown had a record.

The owner said Brown came in with standard 20 and 40 hour security training certificates. The owner of that security company said he doesn’t know if Brown is still in the hospital. Police are still looking for the man who fired the first shot.