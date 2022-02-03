CHICAGO (CBS)– Snow may still be on the ground, but Chicago is looking ahead to summer.
It's been years since we have seen Millennium Park concerts, the Chicago Blues and Jazz festivals or a full two day Chicago Air and Water Show in their full glory.
They were either canceled for 2020 or scaled down,
But this year, the city says the events are returning almost completely back to the way they were before.
Taste of Chicago will be here in Grant Park and three different neighborhoods.
