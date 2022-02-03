Asked About Kyle Beach Sexual Abuse Scandal And What Blackhawks Are Doing To Prevent Abuse, Rocky Wirtz Tells Reporter, 'That's None Of Your Business'The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday held a townhall-style meeting with top executives, fans, and news media before their final game prior to the All-Star break. When 2010 player and sexual assault victim Kyle Beach’s last name was brought up, things got ugly.

Blackhawks Lose Third Straight As They're Shut Out By Minnesota WildCam Talbot made 30 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night to extended their points streak to 10 games.

Cockburn Leads No. 18 Illinois Past No. 11 WisconsinKofi Cockburn had 37 points and 12 rebounds and No. 18 Illinois beat No. 11 Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

Williamson Leads Loyola Past Illinois StateLucas Williamson had a career-high 27 points as Loyola Chicago topped Illinois State on Wednesday night.

Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus Brings In Alan Williams From Colts As New Defensive CoordinatorNew Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus has picked one of his old colleagues to run his defense.

Bulls Hold Off Magic's 4th Quarter Rally For A WinDeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, Zach LaVine added 24 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.