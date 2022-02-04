GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bartlett, Fire, Warehouse Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire at a large industrial warehouse in northwest suburban Bartlett is still burning 19 hours later

The fire first broke out at 10 a.m. Thursday at the warehouse on the 1200 block of Humbratch Circle in the Brewster Creek Business Park.

READ MORE: Bronzeville Liquor Store Security Guard, Victor Brown, 34, Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of Chicago Grandmother Bobbye Johnson

The fire had appeared under control at one point, but rekindled later in the day, sending firefighters from the Bartlett Fire Protection District back to the scene in the late afternoon.

READ MORE: Man Shot In The Eye While Driving In Old Irving Park

The warehouse is in the Brewster Creek Business Park and is called Access storage facility.

MORE NEWS: Chicago First Alert Weather: Light Snow Showers, Below Zero Wind Chills Late Friday

No injuries have been reported.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff