CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire at a large industrial warehouse in northwest suburban Bartlett is still burning 19 hours later
The fire first broke out at 10 a.m. Thursday at the warehouse on the 1200 block of Humbratch Circle in the Brewster Creek Business Park.
SCENE – Fire continues to burn at warehouse in Bartlett Officials say they'll be on scene all night @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/UwKm7sUOpy
The fire had appeared under control at one point, but rekindled later in the day, sending firefighters from the Bartlett Fire Protection District back to the scene in the late afternoon.
The warehouse is in the Brewster Creek Business Park and is called Access storage facility.
No injuries have been reported.